Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.97. Approximately 65 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

