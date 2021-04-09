XYO One Day Volume Tops $1.41 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $85.42 million and $1.41 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00054093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00084880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00617039 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00040029 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

