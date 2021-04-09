Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.69

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $325,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $676,140. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 405,686 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 321,788 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,863,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 56,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

