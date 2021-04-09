Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.53

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 3376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

YZCAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

