Yearn Secure Price Tops $6.49 on Top Exchanges (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.49 or 0.00011081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yearn Secure has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $379,135.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded up 107.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Yearn Secure

Yearn Secure (YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,375 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

