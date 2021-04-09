YEE (YEE) Trading 26.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. YEE has a total market cap of $4.90 million and $923,056.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00054093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00085598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.42 or 0.00618492 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00041194 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

