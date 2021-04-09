YENTEN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $472.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. YENTEN has a market cap of $251,548.99 and approximately $472.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,568.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.92 or 0.03583737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00383351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.07 or 0.01096282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.49 or 0.00480622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.64 or 0.00445021 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.00335708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00031871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003592 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

