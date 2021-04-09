Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Yext posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 373,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. Yext has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $20.90.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,313,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,271,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 9,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $140,434.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,882,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,864,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,839 shares of company stock valued at $14,570,070 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Yext by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Yext by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

