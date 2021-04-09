YIELD App (YLD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.87 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $63.23 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00054825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00087869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.08 or 0.00618230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00043122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032630 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 94,672,018 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.