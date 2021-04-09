Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Hits $2.72

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00004660 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $27.27 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00069922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.84 or 0.00293144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.14 or 0.00767258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,412.80 or 1.00232247 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.68 or 0.00728726 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

