YOYOW Reaches Market Cap of $24.89 Million (YOYOW)

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One YOYOW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YOYOW has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. YOYOW has a total market cap of $24.89 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00054270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00085303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.31 or 0.00621093 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00039928 BTC.

YOYOW Profile

YOYOW is a coin. Its launch date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,042,663,881 coins and its circulating supply is 494,864,410 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YOYOW is yoyow.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

YOYOW Coin Trading

