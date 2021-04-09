YVS.Finance (YVS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $316,809.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $316,809.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.76 or 0.00009895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00296522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.47 or 0.00766411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,436.79 or 1.00311851 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.79 or 0.00729192 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 378,783 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

