Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of ($3.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

ANF traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. 2,569,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $40.08.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

