Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.93 Million

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Equities analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce sales of $176.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.90 million and the lowest is $162.34 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $99.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $826.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $753.70 million to $908.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.86.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

