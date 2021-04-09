Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.75. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,947. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

