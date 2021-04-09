Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.22. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of EBC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 1,094,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,038. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.