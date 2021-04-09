Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Post $0.72 EPS

Equities analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Edison International posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.