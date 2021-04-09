Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Emerson Electric also posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,474. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 45,636 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $943,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,555.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 103,318 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686,121 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.