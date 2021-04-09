Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. EnerSys reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENS. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

