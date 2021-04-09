Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.32. EPR Properties reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in EPR Properties by 183.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

