Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $706.78 Million

Equities analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to post $706.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $848.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.90 million. First Solar reported sales of $532.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

FSLR opened at $81.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,536 shares of company stock worth $2,845,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,785 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $234,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

