Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

NYSE:GPN opened at $212.81 on Friday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $137.99 and a twelve month high of $216.49. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

