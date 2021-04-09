Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

NYSE:GPN opened at $212.81 on Friday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $137.99 and a twelve month high of $216.49. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.