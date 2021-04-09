Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post sales of $111.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.79 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $128.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $448.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.46 million to $470.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $458.70 million, with estimates ranging from $436.80 million to $480.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

