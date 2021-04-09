Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS.

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.