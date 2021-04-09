Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report sales of $162.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.75 million to $170.63 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $195.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $653.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $618.27 million to $683.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $652.93 million, with estimates ranging from $615.95 million to $676.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

