Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $504.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce sales of $504.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $494.54 million and the highest is $520.10 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $553.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 168.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after buying an additional 250,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,150,000 after purchasing an additional 301,358 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 950,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 190,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,005,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 595,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.