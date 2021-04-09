Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $712.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post $712.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $669.30 million to $739.00 million. The Middleby posted sales of $677.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $160.25 on Friday. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $172.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

