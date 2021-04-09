Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Titan International reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $326.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.86 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TWI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,544. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market cap of $612.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Titan International by 498.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 841,855 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Titan International by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Titan International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

