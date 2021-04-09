Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,333,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,344,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $382.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

