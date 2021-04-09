Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

VRTX stock opened at $210.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 104,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.