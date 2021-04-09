Zacks: Analysts Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group also posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DHI Group by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 2,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,623. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $154.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

