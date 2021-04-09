Zacks: Analysts Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.40. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

NYSE EGP traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $148.63. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,643. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $153.26. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average of $138.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.