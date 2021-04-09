Zacks: Analysts Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report $25.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.12 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $27.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $114.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.21 million to $128.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $109.22 million, with estimates ranging from $74.30 million to $125.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

ENTA opened at $49.31 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.68 million, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,393,000 after acquiring an additional 190,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,483,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 686.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 114,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

