Zacks: Analysts Expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. Enbridge reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enbridge.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of ENB opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enbridge (ENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.