Zacks: Analysts Expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. Enerplus reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter.

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $6.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Enerplus stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

