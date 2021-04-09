Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Fiverr International posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on FVRR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

FVRR traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.65. The company had a trading volume of 379,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,014. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.85. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.08 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $336.00.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

