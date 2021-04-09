Zacks: Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to report $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.85. ITT posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.35. The stock had a trading volume of 520,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,538. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73. ITT has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $93.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ITT by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 2,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.