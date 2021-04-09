Zacks: Analysts Expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.51. JD.com reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JD.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,666,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,565,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in JD.com by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $82.14 on Friday. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $40.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

