Zacks: Analysts Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to post $4.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.99 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.18 billion to $20.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of LEA opened at $178.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

