Zacks: Analysts Expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.78 Million

Equities analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to announce sales of $19.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $16.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $94.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.49 million to $95.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $114.97 million, with estimates ranging from $110.48 million to $118.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $39,843.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after buying an additional 54,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 60,082 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIDS opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.86 million, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $57.42.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

