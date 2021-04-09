Zacks: Analysts Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.45. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,028.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 13,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $818,889.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,837.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $222,862,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after buying an additional 246,793 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,792,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,216,000 after acquiring an additional 118,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $68.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

