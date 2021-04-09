Zacks: Analysts Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to report sales of $119.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.26 million to $123.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $218.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $609.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $626.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $715.21 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $774.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.52 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 55,004 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 506,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 245,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SP Plus by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,486,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $751.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

