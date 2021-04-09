Zacks: Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.88. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,176. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

