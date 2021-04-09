Zacks: Analysts Expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Synlogic reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synlogic by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Synlogic by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYBX stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $5.11.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.