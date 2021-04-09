Zacks: Analysts Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report $14.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.35 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $16.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $80.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.36 billion to $85.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $89.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.36 billion to $94.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Boeing.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $254.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.87. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.