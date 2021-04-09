Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post $3.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $13.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.27.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $237.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $240.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $207,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,396,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,797,000 after purchasing an additional 29,743 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

