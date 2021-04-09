Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.58 Billion

Brokerages expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to announce sales of $40.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $40.79 billion. Cigna posted sales of $38.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $165.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.29 billion to $166.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $175.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $174.21 billion to $176.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

CI opened at $238.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.74. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $248.84.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,399 shares of company stock worth $34,096,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

