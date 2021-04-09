Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.48. Discover Financial Services posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,212%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $11.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $12.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.25. 28,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.