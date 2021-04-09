Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,493,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

