Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,250%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of ETH opened at $27.27 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $686.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

